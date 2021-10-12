'Passengers take a tractor ride to catch flight’: Netizens say on flooding in and around Bengaluru airport

Heavy rainfall has brought life to a standstill in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru as parts of the Kempegowda International Airport were waterlogged and passengers were stranded. The Bengaluru airport received around 93 mm of rainfall in a few hours. A man even lost his life due to a short circuit in the Konappana Agrahara area of the city.
“A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru. There were two people in the house, the second person managed to escape unhurt,” said Dr Sanjeev M Patil Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City (West Division).
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning’ for the city today. The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in areas like Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri districts of north interior Karnataka and districts like Bengaluru Rural, Bengqaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumakuru in south interior Karnataka.
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
