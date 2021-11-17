People have been choked: Sunil Mittal on air pollution

Business tycoon and chairman of the telecom giant Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal has expressed his concerns regarding the deteriorating air quality in Delhi. Mittal said that the world has "completely pivoted" to the need to tackle climate change.

At Bloomberg's New Economy Forum in Singapore, the billionaire said that he would fly back to Delhi, which is "covered in smog".

Expressing concern over the poor air quality in the national capital, Mittal said, "We can't live like this. We talk about 5 million people dying of the pandemic; we don't talk about how many people have been choked around the world," he added.

He said that "You can't have the disparities we are seeing today. The whole approach of being insular and looking after your own countries, your own communities, needs to stop".

Further, Mittal pointed out that "we are moving in a reverse direction right now, where wealthy nations are taking care of themselves. Large parts of the world are unvaccinated today. We need to turn this clock back into more cooperation, common prosperity for the world, rather than a few select nations," he added.

Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The government body Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within a 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30.

CAQM has also directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21.