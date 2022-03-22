Petrol, diesel prices hiked; here’s how netizens reacted 

To the common man’s dismay, petrol and diesel prices were hiked today after a four-month long hiatus. After the recent hike, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise each to settle at Rs 96.21 per litre and Rs 87.47 per litre respectively in Delhi.

While petrol costs Rs 110.82 per litre in Mumbai after the current hike, diesel sells for Rs 95 per litre in India’s financial capital. Petrol prices went up by 84 paise in Kolkata to settle at Rs 105.51 per litre whereas diesel prices rose by 83 paise to Rs 90.62 per litre.

Given the recent rise in petrol and diesel prices, petrol costs Rs 102.16 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 92.19 per litre in Chennai. Petrol and diesel prices were also raised in cities like Bhopal, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bhopal, Gurgaon and Noida.

Soon after this news became viral, netizens put their humourous hats on and started sharing the choicest memes.

Here’s how the Internet reacted to the recent hike in fuel prices:

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) revise petrol and diesel rates on a daily basis by factoring in international crude oil prices, value-added tax (VAT) levied on fuel across states, freight charges and international exchange rate.

Fuel rates are revised on a daily basis at 6 am.

