'Please don't leave': Ford's decision to cease production in India leaves netizens emotional

Ford Motor caused a stir on social media on Thursday after it announced that the company is shutting down vehicle manufacturing in India. Soon after the announcement, emotional Ford India customers and fans started bidding farewell to the automobile giant on Twitter.
The company has stated it will wind down vehicle assembly at the Sanand plant by the fourth quarter of FY22. It will also shut down the vehicle and engine manufacturing unit in Chennai by the second quarter of 2021-22.
Ford's announcement has led many to believe that the firm is exiting India. Netizens, who were planning to buy Ford products, are heartbroken. Many are even requesting the firm not to "leave". However, Ford is not actually leaving India. The firm will maintain its presence in India through the import of global vehicles and electric products.
Here are some emotional reactions to Ford ceasing production in India:
