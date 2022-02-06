PM Modi to reach Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Mumbai at around 4:15 pm on Sunday to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier in the day.



Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19. She passed away at 8.12 am at the hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.



Mortal remains of the singer, known as the 'Queen of Melody' and the 'Nightingale of India', are expected to be moved from her residence to Shivaji Park in the city for cremation at around 4:30 pm. The prime minister is likely to pay his last respects at around 5 pm, while her cremation is expected to take place at around 6:30 pm.

The prime minister tweeted that he will be leaving for Mumbai to pay his last respects.

Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar, who was also a recipient of the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, will be cremated with full state honours. As a mark of respect for her, two days of national mourning has been declared.

Earlier today, PM Modi posted a series of tweets remembering the singer. "I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled," he tweeted.





I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar was an extraordinary playback singer. She delivered several musical gems in her seven-decade long career. Her famous songs include Lag Jaa Gale, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Yeh Kahan Aage Hum, Neela asman So Gaya, among others.She was lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Bharat Ratna. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and several National Film Awards.(With inputs from Sahil Joshi and PTI)

