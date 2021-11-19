PM Modi’s farm laws announcement divides Twitter; here’s how Internet reacted

Much like his now famous November 8 2016 announcement regarding demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday morning and announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws that were passed in September 2020. He said that the constitutional procedures around the same will begin during the upcoming Parliament session which will begin from November 29.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session that begins later this month, we will complete the constitutional process of repeal[ing] all three agricultural laws,” PM Modi stated.

Soon after this announcement, social media was divided. While the common man was not very happy with this announcement, the politicians rejoiced to no end. Others started sharing hilarious memes on the issue with one of them featuring Prime Minister, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The country’s annadata bowed the head of arrogance with Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s farmer!” A user named Shreyank Perla had a different take on this announcement.

He tweeted, “Why India can never have good reforms implemented is because of ‘WEAK GOVT’S worried about elections’ and ‘IGNORANT PEOPLE’ who cannot understand the benefits of the reforms! This country will never realise its full potential until these two things persist!”

Here’s how Internet was divided over the contentious issue:

