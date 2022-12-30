PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies at 100: Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Mallikarjun Kharge offer condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered their last respects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi. Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi that the news of Heeraben Modi’s demise is saddening.
Shah tweeted, “It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person’s life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.”
Shah also talked about the challenges faced by Hiraba in order to nurture the family and wrote, “The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. Her sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti.”
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the nation got a leader like Narendra Modi because of the values the latter’s mother passed onto her family in extremely difficult times. Gadkari tweeted in Hindi, “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s respected mother Heeraben Modi ji is very sad. My heartfelt tribute to her. It is due to the values that Hiraba ji gave her family while living a very difficult and struggling life that the nation got a leader like Narendra bhai.”
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”
BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Central P C Mohan said in his tribute that PM Modi’s mother exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of India’s Matrushakti and played a key role in shaping THE Prime Minister's personality. He tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. Heeraben ji exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of India’s Matrushakti. She played a crucial role in shaping the personality of PM Modi. deepest condolences to PM Narendra Modi ji and his entire family. Om Shanti.”
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu said that losing a mother is one of the biggest agonies one can ever face. Naidu tweeted, “Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. Condolences to PM Narendra Modi and his family on his mother’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief. Om Shanti.”
Also read: PM Narendra Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away At 100
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted in Gujarati that Heeraba was the epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. Patel tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Honorable Shri Narendrabhai Modi’s mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work, and high values of life. I pray that her soul rests in peace. Om Shanti.”
Congress President and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.”
Also read: Heeraben Modi passes away: ‘Glorious century rests at feet of God’, PM Modi says in heartfelt tribute
Besides these, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Smriti Irani, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also joined in to pay their tributes to the departed soul. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Himanta Biswa Sarma also chimed in to pay their last respects.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his brother Somabhai Modi and other family members have arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi. Heeraben passed away at the age of 100 at 03:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Hospital of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad.
Also read: PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today