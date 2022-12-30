PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday. She was 100. PM Modi posted a heartfelt message announcing the demise of his mother on his Twitter handle.

Heeraben Modi had turned 100 on June 18. PM Modi had paid her a visit during her birthday at her residence in Gandhinagar, where she lived with the Prime Minister’s younger brother, Pankaj Modi.

Despite her age, PM Modi’s mother was seen voting at the Gujarat Assembly Election the next day. She reached the polling booth in Raysan village near Gandhinagar in a wheelchair and was accompanied by Pankaj Modi.

Apart from PM Modi, the centenarian has five other children. Heeraben Modi was born in Palanpur, but moved to Vadnagar after she married PM Modi’s father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi.

PM Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi had said earlier that their mother was just 15-16 years old when she got married. The family had financial constraints due to which she never got a chance to study, but she wanted all her children to be well-educated. He also said that they never had any money to pay school fees but Heeraben never borrowed any money. He said that she would do some job to ensure that there was money for the children’s education.

Heeraben Modi used to treat children and women with home remedies in Vadnagar. Prahlad Modi said that even though she never went to school, she was respected as a doctor in the village.

He also said that PM Modi is lauded for his long working hours and hard work. “The inspiration came from my mother,” he said. Prahlad Modi said that her teachings and way of life made her children self-dependent and leaders.

A road in Gandhinagar has been named in the honour of Heeraben Modi. "When Heeraben Modi is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-metre-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced on her birthday.

