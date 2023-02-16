‘Power of hard work’: Prafull Billore of MBA Chai Wala fame buys Rs 90 lakh Mercedes SUV

Well-known motivational speaker and entrepreneur Prafull Billore, also popularly known as MBA Chai Wala, is in the news for buying a Mercedes GLE 300d SUV worth over Rs 88 lakh. Billore posted a reel of himself taking possession of the brand-new SUV on his Instagram handle, which has gained massive traction so far.

Billore, who operates several eateries under the brand MBA Chai Wala, also shared a picture of himself along with the brand's co-founder Vivek Billore posing with the car on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.” Besides this, he also shared pictures of his family members posing with the Mercedes SUV.

About the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV, owned by Billore, churns out a power of 245 hp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. The Mercedes SUV goes from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in merely 7.2 seconds. The Mercedes GLE 300d is powered by a BS-6 compliant diesel engine with four cylinders and a capacity of 2 litres.

The Mercedes GLE 300 d has 19-inch spoke light alloy wheels and is also the first model to get the Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems. It has safety features such as Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist, and seven airbags.

Like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLE 300 d also has the latest generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) which helps in interacting with the infotainment system of the SUV through the touch control on the multimedia display, multifunction touchpad on the centre console, and buttons on the steering wheel.

Besides this, the luxury SUV also has a widescreen cockpit with instrument and media display, wireless charging front and head-up display.

