Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in road accident in Haryana

Actor turned farm activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on Tuesday near Sonipat in Haryana.

Sidhu was involved in the farm protests against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament. He was also named as an accused in the Red Fort violence that took place on Republic Day last year.

As per the information available, Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda when the vehicle he was driving rammed into a stationary truck trailer near Kharkhoda on the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Twitter he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Sidhu.

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

(More details awaited)