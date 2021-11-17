Railways introduces first-ever 'Pod' retiring rooms for travellers; check out what they are

Railways' ticketing, catering, and tourism arm IRCTC has introduced a new service by commissioning POD concept Retiring Rooms at Mumbai Central Railway Station in association with Urban Pod Pvt Ltd, Mumbai.



It will have a Pod inventory of 48, comprising three categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, 7 Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and one for Differently Abled.



The classic pods and ladies only pods will fit one guest; the private pod will have personal space within the room, whereas the room for differently abled will fit two guests with space for wheelchair.



A capsule hotel, also popularly known as a Pod hotel, was first developed in Japan, featuring small bed-sized rooms known as capsules. Pod hotels provide affordable, basic overnight accommodation for guests who do not require or who can't afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by the conventional hotels.



Each Pod will provide free Wi-Fi, a luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in common areas. Inside the Pod, the guest can avail facilities like TV, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner & air filter vents, reading lights, interior light, mobile charging, smoke detectors, DND Indicators, etc.



IRCTC says the concept will best suit frequent travellers, backpackers, single travellers, corporate executives, study groups, etc. The tariff for this property will be around Rs 999/- for 12 hours onwards per person and up to Rs 1,999/- for 24 Hours and so.



IRCTC has awarded the contract to M/s Urban Pod Pvt Ltd to set up, operate, and Manage the POD concept Retiring Rooms for nine years through an open tender basis.



The site is on the first floor of the Mumbai Central Railway Station. The POD rooms will be spread over an area of 3,000 sq. ft. with a mezzanine floor.