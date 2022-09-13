RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara; check pics

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara town on Monday. He was accompanied by his son Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant and RIL director Manoj Modi.

They reached Udaipur’s Dabok airport at around 4 pm in a chartered plane on Monday evening. After this, he reached Nathdwara by road. They returned to Udaipur and left for Mumbai after offering prayers and resting at Dhirajdham, made by Tina Ambani in the memory of Dhirubhai Ambani.

Ambani also discussed the construction of the new temple for around an hour. The state administration made strict security arrangements for the tour and media was not allowed inside the temple premises.

Mukesh Ambani also started the 4G network in and around the temple premises. Ambani family has been a fervent believer of Shrinathji and they reach Nathdwara on occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or before starting a new company.

The development comes after RIL subsidiary Reliance Petroleum Retail acquired the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Limited (SPL) and Shubhalaxmi Polytex Limited (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively. The deal was done via “slump sale on a going concern basis.”

RIL’s acquisition of SPL and SPTex is a win-win as both these companies produce polyester fibre, yarns and textile-grade chips via direct polymerisation and extruder spinning with value addition through texturising. SPL’s production is spread across two facilities– Gujarat’s Dahej and Dadra and Nagar Haveli’s Silvassa. The plant in Dahej is run by SPTex and focuses on producing texturised yarn.