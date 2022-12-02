RIL-owned Mumbai Indians Global announces Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan as captains for ILT20, SA20

Reliance Industries Limited-owned Indian Premier League (IPL) Franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), which went global this year, on Friday, announced the captains for MI Emirates and MI Cape Town teams for the upcoming cricket season 2023.

Akash M. Ambani, in a public statement, said, “We’re extremely pleased to announce our captains for our extended MI Global one family for the cricketing season 2023. We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains.”

Kieron Pollard, Former captain of the West Indies cricket team, and Rashid Khan, former captain of the Afghan international cricket team, will take over the captain's duties for the MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, respectively.

“I’m convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket. Both will work with our excellent coaching teams to infuse the MI spirit in MI Emirates and MI Cape Town and win the hearts of cricket fans in UAE and South Africa,” Ambani added.

MI had added their name to South Africa and UAE league earlier in 2022, and in January 2023 the new colleague MI Cape town and MI Emirates are set to debut.

Both teams feature some of the best players from across global cricket and will look to replicate the MI ethos and focus that has helped Mumbai Indians be one of the most successful franchises in global cricket.

MI Emirates, led by Kieron Pollard and features the best of world cricket talent in Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult and Imran Tahir, amongst others, will debut in the International League T20 (ILT20).

MI Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, comprises a solid local South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, along with Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone, amongst others.

MI, with the recent global expansion of its ‘OneFamily,’ has three T20 teams across three countries - MI Cape Town in South Africa’s Twenty20 league ‘SA20' and MI Emirates in ILT20.

ILT20 is set to begin on January 13, 2023, while the SA20 will begin on January 10th, 2023, with MI Cape Town set to play the opening game.