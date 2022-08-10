RIL unveils name, brand identity of MI Emirates, MI Cape Town 

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries has unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises joining Mumbai Indians. These franchises are MI Emirates in UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa T20 League.

As per the official RIL release, the new teams take the Mumbai Indians identity and add the local influence.

RIL Director Nita Ambani said on the announcement, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ and ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #OneFamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”

Meanwhile, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani was spotted with India’s former head coach Ravi Shastri and Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Lord's cricket ground.

Shastri shared the picture and tweeted, “In the august company of two people who love their cricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr Sundar Pichai at The Hundred.”

In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022

In July, RIL had announced the acquisition of a franchise in Cricket South Africa’s T20 league. RIL had said then that the franchise will take forward Mumbai Indians’ brand identity.

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani had said in a statement, “We look forward to leveraging our expertise and depth of knowledge in the cricket ecosystem and brand Mumbai Indians to help build the team and provide fans with some of the best cricketing experiences.”