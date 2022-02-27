Russia-Ukraine war teaches India to be 'Atmanirbhar': Uday Kotak

Veteran banker Uday Kotak on Sunday said the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine highlights that geography of a country matters and teaches that India needs to become 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant.

Kotak's comment on self-reliance was with regards to India's dependence on Russia for military equipment.

"For India, with China on one side and Pakistan on the other, both nuclear enabled, our dependence on Russian military equipment, and US far away, we have challenges. One thing this war teaches for sure : be Atmanirbhar!" Kotak said in a tweet.

Russia is one of the biggest arms supplier to India. In December last year, India and Russia signed four agreements for defence cooperation. A contract for procuring over 6 lakh K-203 Assault Rifles through Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited, to be manufactured in India, was also signed.

In 2018, India had also signed a $5.5 billion deal for S-400 missile defence system which Russia has started supplying. The Indian Air Force has deployed the first-ever squadron of the S-400 missile system in Punjab.

This is not the first time that Kotak has tweeted about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Earlier this month, after the presentation of Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he had said that the Budget highlights trust based governance to build 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. In order to fulfill the dream of making the 21st century India's, the way forward is through ensuring that the country becomes self-reliant, the prime minister had said.

