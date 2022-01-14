'Sankranti special gift’ : Users mock Zerodha after app goes down

Users of the widely popular online broking app, Zerodha, took to Twitter after the app reported technical glitches during the initial hours of trading today. While some vented their anger at the Zerodha management and app managers, others decided to share some rib-tickling memes on the same.

A user named Shubham Rai posted a sarcastic take on the glitches in Zerodha and wrote, “I sue only one indicator that’s called Zerodha indicator, whenever their server [is] down. It’s [a] hint that market will rally huge on that day.”



Another user said, “Two-minute silence for those who wanted to move to Zerodha from Groww.” A user who goes by the name Doc_Fertiliser on Twitter wondered whether this is a Makar Sankranti special gift from the online broking firm to all traders.

According to downdetector.com, 42 per cent users reported issues in trading whereas 40 per cent reported problems in accessing the Zerodha website. 18 per cent users reported issues in accessing the mobile application.



According to screenshots shared by Twitter users, the Zerodha app shows a blank screen with a message, “Nothing here. Use the search bar to add instruments to your watchlist” and also shows a red ticker saying, “Network error. No response.” In case of the website, users get a pop-up which asks them to refresh the trading chart and says there is some error in fetching the data. “Error fetching data. Please try refreshing the chart,” the pop-up reads.

Also read: Groww reports outage right before trading begins; users say ‘earlier it was Zerodha only'

Also read: Flipkart reports outage; users vent frustration on Twitter

Also read: Paytm stock hits record low; netizens flood Twitter with choicest memes