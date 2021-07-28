Sebi imposes Rs 3 lakh fine on Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra for violating insider trading rules

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband and businessman Raj Kundra, and his company Viaan Industries for violation of its insider trading rules.

In its adjudication order, the market regulator said it had conducted an investigation into the trading or dealings in the scrip of Viaan Industries Ltd, formerly known as Hindustan Safety Glass Industries Limited, during the period September 1, 2013, to December 23, 2015, and was found that Ripu Sudan Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Viaan Industries Ltd had allegedly violated the provisions of Regulations 7(2)(a) and 7(2)(b) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The Sebi order said on October 29, 2015, VIL made a preferential allotment of 5,00,000 equity shares to four persons and 1,28,800 shares each was allotted to Raj and Shilpa Shetty.

After the preferential share allotment, both of them were required to make the necessary disclosure to the company as per the Sebi rules as the transaction exceeded Rs 10 lakh

in value.

The company was also required to make the necessary disclosures to the stock exchange in two trading days of the receipt of the disclosures Shilpa and Raj Kundra. Sebi observed that they allegedly failed to make the relevant disclosures within the stipulated time.