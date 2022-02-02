'Setting right precedent': Suchitra Ella on Mansukh Mandaviya cycling to Parliament

Good leaders are known for leading by example. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was seen riding a bicycle to the Parliament today ahead of the Budget session in a 16-second-long video posted by the national broadcaster Doordarshan. Bharat Biotech co-founder and joint managing director Suchitra Ella said that sights of ministers commuting via bikes and metros or simply taking a stroll to their workplaces are quite common in countries like the US, the UK and others while adding that bikes and walking paths should be given equal provision in urban infrastructure.



She also backed Mandaviya for setting the "right precedent for health and wellbeing". The Bharat Biotech JMD tweeted, "We have seen this sight commonly in [the] US, [the] UK and other countries, their leaders taking bikes and metros to work;. Bike and walking paths need to be given equal provision in our urban infrastructure. Honorable Health Minister is setting [the] right precedent for health and well-being."

We have seen this sight commonly in US, UK & other countries, their leaders taking bikes & metro to work .Bike & walking paths need to be given equal provision in our urban infrastructure. Hon HM is setting right precedent for health & well-being👍🏼💉😷🇮🇳🙏🏼 — Suchitra Ella (@SuchitraElla) February 2, 2022

This, however, is not the first time that the Union Health Minister has been spotted on a bicycle. He also led a bicycle rally to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate the Health Ministry’s pavilion at India International Trade Fair in November last year. Mandaviya said that the purpose of a health pavilion is to create awareness and highlight the importance of "Total Health", synonymous with affordable health care.



"For us, health is not trade but for Total Health, people should get good facilities. This is what we desire," he said. The Minister further explained, "Total Health starts with preventive care. For example Fit India, yoga, Khelo India are part of Total Health. Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness centres are the backbone of our health system."



(With agency inputs)