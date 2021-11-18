'Shark Tank India' Season 1 to be out soon; here are the details about 'Sharks'

The globally famous business reality show -- Shark Tank -- is gearing up for its very first season in India. Shark Tank India will provide an opportunity and a platform for entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses. Those ideas will be evaluated by business experts a.k.a The Sharks.

Shark Tank India, produced by Studio NEXT, will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television. The final dates of the show have not been announced yet. Sony has unveiled the Sevens Sharks for Shark Tank India. These 'Sharks' will mentor, invest and provide a vision for the budding entrepreneurs.

The 'Sharks' are Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe; Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peeyush Bansal - Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com; Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group; Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth; and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

BharatPe's Ashneer Grover is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad. He has been a part of renowned companies like Kotak Investment Bank and American Express before starting his venture- BharatPe. Ashneer is an active investor with 55 investments in startups.

SUGAR Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh is an alumnus of IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad. Her beauty brand has a distribution network of over 35,000+ branded retail outlets in over 130+ cities.

Lenskart.com's Peeyush Bansal laid the foundation of Lenskart.com in November 2010. The company, since then, has been driven to success to provide vision to the world. Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Namita Thapar is an alumnus of the Fuqua School of Business and a Chartered Accountant from ICAI. Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Pune, has a group turnover of Rs 6,000 crore ($750 million) and has its presence in over 70 countries, with an employee strength of over 10,000.

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal started his entrepreneurial journey by founding People Group, which created businesses such as Shaadi.com, Makaan.com and Mauj Mobile. Today, the group is recognised as one of the most innovative enterprises in the country.

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh had founded MamaEarth driven by the passion for making early parenting stress-free. Having straddled three different roles -- a corporate trainer, an artist, and a mother -- Ghazal has a diverse skill set that helps her build the MamaEarth brand.

Aman Gupta was associated with Citi Financial, KPMG, and Harman International (JBL) Before co-founding boAt. Today, boAt is India’s No 1 earwear brand and has placed the country on the global map by becoming the 5th largest wearable brand alongside Apple and Samsung.

Shark Tank is the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy award-winning reality show. The business-themed show recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.

