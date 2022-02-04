Shark Tank India’s finale episode to air today; here’s what investors learnt

As Shark Tank India’s finale episode is all set to air today, sharks Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta decided to pen what were the high points of their respective stints on the show in LinkedIn posts. Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal decided to look back at his journey as an investor or Shark on the show.



Mittal said in a recent LinkedIn post that he fervently believes that the entrepreneurship-based reality show “has been the catalyst that will change India’s entrepreneurial landscape forever.” He further added that, “Starting-up just got a whole lot more diverse, inclusive and sexy in India.”



He further said in the post that he is excited about creating more opportunities for 'womenpreneurs', 'youngpreneurs', 'bharatpreneurs' and 'farmpreneurs' as “we cannot win if we don’t take everyone along”. The Shaadi.com boss said that he has invested Rs 5.4 crore in 24 companies. Of the companies Mittal has invested in, 70 per cent are led by youngpreneurs, 50 per cent by womenpreneurs and 30 per cent are founded by couples and families.



Mittal signed off his LinkedIn post in a poetic fashion, Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani. Naye daur mein likhenge hum milkar nayi kahani. Aaj purani zanjeero ko chhod chuke hai, kya dekhe uss manzil ko jo chhod chuke hai! Naya khoon hai, nayi umang hai… hum hai nayi jawaani!

While Shark Tank India was on, another shark Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal was also applauded for his investment in KR Agrotech owned by Jugaadu Kamlesh, a resident of Malegaon’s Tarpada village in Maharashtra. After all the appreciation on his investment in KR Agrotech, Bansal penned down a LinkedIn post thanking all the netizens. In the same post, he also explained why he thinks Kamlesh is a “rockstar entrepreneur”.



Among the reasons the Lenskart boss listed, top five were that Kamlesh had a big vision and purpose, real problem, passionate, perseverance and agility and desire to learn. Other reasons were positivity, confidence and respect, customer empathy, team player and values and humility.

Bansal said, “I truly believe impact is created by great Entrepreneurs and Kamlesh is really one of them. He just did not have the access and resources some of us have and honestly I feel some of us, like me, just got more lucky than him first.”

When the show was faced with criticism and some users compared it with Shark Tank US, one of the investors on Shark Tank India -- Boat CMO Aman Gupta said that there is “like 1 per cent of India which compares us to Shark Tank USA and their sharks and format.”

“My view is they will never like Indian versions as they are the pseudo intellectuals with colonial hangover who love everything Angreji or get infatuated when they hear the word daallars,” Gupta added.

Besides this, Shark Tank India was also in the news for the absolutely rib-tickling memes that came out of the season. Meme favourites from the first season of the show are BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover, Boat’s Aman Gupta and Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar.



Here are some memes from Shark Tank India

But how do the Sharks react on these memes? “I do not handle my Twitter handle. I have an Instagram account where I post personal pictures. After becoming a part of Shark Tank India, my phone hasn’t stopped buzzing. [Of all notifications], I love memes the most,” Ashneer Grover said in a Twitter Spaces session with the fellow Shark Anupam Mittal.



He further said that two of his most favourite memes are the one where a government handle used one of the memes featuring him to spread awareness on COVID-19 and another one where Grover’s face was superimposed on the Ghoomar song from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed magnum opus Padmavat.

Also read: 'Shark Tank India' Season 1 to be out soon; here are the details about 'Sharks'

Also read: 'I enjoy my memes,' says BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover