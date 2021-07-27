Shilpa Shetty wept, shouted at husband Raj Kundra while police searched the couple's residence

Actress Shilpa Shetty wept and shouted at her husband and businessman Raj Kundra when cops brought him to the couple's Juhu residence on Friday, explained police sources. This was the first time Kundra was visiting his home after his arrest in a case involving pornographic films.

"The day crime branch took Raj Kundra to his Mumbai home for the searches, Shilpa Shetty was questioned too. Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The Crime Branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress," the sources told ANI.

The actor broke down upon seeing her husband for the first time since his arrest, according to the sources. "Shattered Shilpa told Kundra that due to his actions the family name is getting defamed and their endorsements in the industry are being cancelled and the family is facing huge financial losses. She asked him what was the need of doing such things when they achieved a standing in society," the sources in Mumbai police added. She also mentioned financial losses, as per sources.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police recorded a statement from Shilpa Shetty regarding the pornography racket case being allegedly run by her husband Raj Kundra. As per the police, the racket was being operated from the office for Viaan Industries in which Shetty was a director. However, Shetty had resigned from the post in 2020. The police had asked her why she had resigned from Viaan Industries. Her financial documents are also being audited.

"In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' app used to come into this account," said the sources. Shetty has been questioned twice by the cops. The first time was at a police station and the second was when the Mumbai Police searched her Juhu residence.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly streaming and producing porn content for apps such as 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame'. Earlier on Tuesday, Kundra was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Magistrate Court.

Also read: Viaan Industries' staff turn witness against Raj Kundra, give statement

Also read: Raj Kundra was finalising deal to sell 119 porn films for $1.2 mn: Mumbai Police