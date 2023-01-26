'Sholay 2 coming soon': Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni's 'Jai-Veeru' avatars go viral

If two Indian cricketers were to feature as Jai and Veeru in the second instalment of blockbuster hit Sholay, who would it be? Your guess is as good as mine! But Hardik Pandya seems to have an answer to that question.

Hardik Pandya shared pictures with the former team India captain MS Dhoni, and both the cricketers can be seen striking the iconic Sholay pose. While Pandya was seated in the driver’s seat of a motorcycle, the former captain was in the sidecar. Pandya shared these pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Sholay 2 coming soon (sic)."

Sholay 2 coming soon 😉 pic.twitter.com/WixkPuBHg0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 26, 2023

Think we can agree with Pandya that this would be as good a partnership as Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra!

PANDYA AND DHONI ON-FIELD

Moving on to his real career, Hardik Pandya recently led the team against Ireland, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in the T20Is and has a captaincy record to reckon with in the IPL 2022 with the Gujarat Titans franchise. With this, he became the first captain after late Shane Warne to lead a team to the IPL victory in its first year. Prior to captaining Gujarat Titans, Pandya played for Reliance Industries’ Mumbai Indians franchise. Pandya rose up as senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20 series.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni took retirement from International Cricket in 2020. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Team India won the ICC World Cup three times – the 2007 ICC WorldCup Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He was also instrumental in India’s win in the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cup. India also won the 2010 and 2011 ICC Test Mace under his captaincy.

Dhoni will also be seen captaining Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, which could be his last season.

