Sony Pictures Films forays into Tamil cinema; collaborates with Kamal Haasan

Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI), the Indian production arm of Sony Pictures International Productions, on Saturday announced its foray into Tamil cinema. SPFI will produce a film in collaboration with superstar Kamal Haasan.

The film, currently untitled, will star Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role, and will be written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It will be produced by SPFI, Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and R. Mahendran and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

"This collaboration marks SPFI's debut foray into Tamil cinema after they synergized with south star Prithviraj Sukumaran in 2019 for the Malayalam film 'Nine' and superstar Mahesh Babu for the forthcoming Telugu film, 'Major'," a release said.

The film will be the 51st production of RKFI, 50th being 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, to be out in Summer 2022.

"The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen," actor, director and producer Haasan said on the collaboration.

Also Read: Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain; here's how the cricket world reacted

Meanwhile, SPFI MD Vivek Krishnani said, "The creative team at Sony Pictures identified this amazing story and worked on it for several months along with director Rajkumar Periaswamy. This being our first step into the very vibrant world of Tamil cinema, we at Sony Pictures Films India hope to increasingly engage with a new generation as well as veteran creators who are masters in regional cinema and whose storytelling has a global resonance."

Sivakarthikeyan expressed his gratitude for getting an opportunity to associate with Haasan, Sony Pictures Films India and Periasamy.

"It's a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian Cinema. Infact he's an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me. Sony Pictures Films India is again a global brand who have their humongous success tag right there along their name. I'm very happy to be working along them. And all this has become possible today, only due to my friend, director Rajkumar Periasamy and his script," he said.

The details of the film have been kept under wraps and are expected to come out in some time.

Also Read: Ola upgrading its S1 scooter customers to S1 Pro hardware: Bhavish Aggarwal

