‘Sooryavansham-pirit’ man writes to SET Max over repeat airing of the 1999 film

Fans and admirers, more often than not, like watching their favourite actors and movies on the silver screen and television more than once. But an overkill might often drive the fans over the edge and cause them to take drastic measures.

One such viewer, evidently frustrated, asked the prime television channel SET Max in a letter to stop airing the 1999 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer family drama Sooryavansham. The film is screened on the channel almost every Saturday. He said that it is due to these repeat runs of the movie that people know the characters of the film like their own kith and kin.

While stating that viewers can recite the dialogues of the film by heart, the viewer asked how many times the channel plans to screen this movie. The letter, as accessed by the news agency ANI, read, “I want to ask how many more times will you [the channel] air this film? How many times have they planned to screen this movie again?”

The viewer, who did not give out his personal details and identified as ‘Sooryavansham-pirit’ or 'tormented because of Sooryavansham', furthermore asked who will be held accountable in case his mental health is damaged due to the repeated airings of the film over and over again. He further requested the channel to address his grievance on a priority basis.

The letter read, “Who will bear responsibility if such repeated screenings of the same movie affect my mental peace and sanity? I humbly request you to redress my grievance on priority.”

The SET Max favourite has been directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana and features Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya, Jayasudha, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, and Mukesh Rishi in lead roles.

