'Sorry for the inconvenience', says Zerodha amid technical glitch; resolves issue

Online broking app Zerodha has said that the technical outage on their Kite trading app has been resolved. Zerodha tweeted, "The issue is resolved. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused." Users reported issues with trading (74 per cent), accessing the website (14 per cent), and using mobile brokerage (12 per cent), according to downdetector.com.

The issue is resolved. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) November 22, 2022

FnO trader Rohit Barde replied to Zerodha’s tweet and wrote, “Are you going to compensate for any loss? This is not technical glitch, it is crime.” Another user wrote, “These instances- when the “intraday” traders (especially around expiry dates) lose all they’ve earned in last several months. Despite all goody-goody image created on social media by brokers, no Indian broker is reliable. Never put all your eggs (capital) in one basket (broker)!”

Zerodha reported technical glitches earlier in the day with its Kite portal as many users were not able to view their positions or update them. Users had reported issues accessing the app earlier in the day. Zerodha users took to Twitter to vent their frustration whereas some also shared hilarious memes.

One of the users wrote, “Down again… Couldn’t see my pending/open orders.” Another user tweeted, “I knew Zerodha would do this "few users" thing, can you please stop with this gimmick. Everyone is complaining, you are trending already. Come clean, you are NOT gonna get an Oscar for this "few users" act.”

Previously, the app had reported technical glitches when there were changes in the login process for the Kite portal. A spokesperson had told Business Today then: "I would like to bring this to your notice that we had absolutely no issue from our side. People faced individual issues due to a recent change made to the Kite web log-in. We shared the update with all our customers on September 23."

