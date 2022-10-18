Stray dog attacks 7-month-old child in Noida society; toddler succumbs to injuries

In a shocking incident, a stray dog mauled a seven-month-old infant inside a Noida housing society. The toddler succumbed to his injuries after being in critical condition for the entire night. The child sustained severe injuries and was undergoing treatment. The unfortunate incident took place inside the premises of the Lotus Boulevard society in Noida’s Sector 100 at around 4:30 pm on Monday, according to local officials.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma told news agency PTI that the parents of the child are construction workers and were engaged in construction work at the time of the incident. ACP Verma further noted that a stray dog entered the society during the time and attacked the child, leaving him severely injured.

ACP Verma also mentioned that the infant was immediately rushed into a nearby private hospital and no complaint has been registered in the case. Verma also alerted the authorities concerned to catch stray canines. Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

After the toddler’s death, residents gathered together and sought action from the Noida authority in the matter. They claimed that many stray dogs are living in the basement of the society and are also being fed. One of the residents told India Today, “Notably, this is not the first incident of a stray dog attacking someone in society as it happens every 3-4 months. We have complained about this to the Noida authority and to the AAO too, but they did not take any action.”

(With inputs from PTI, Milan Sharma)