T20 World Cup India vs England: KL Rahul trolled by Myntra, social media for his dismal batting

Opener KL Rahul, batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, and captain Rohit Sharma failed to give India a good start for the T20 World Cup semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. After KL Rahul ended up getting dismissed in the second over by Jos Buttler, the cricketer had to face the heat of the social media. Rahul has been trolled all over social media for scoring only 5 runs. This dismissal is his fourth time in five games that he has played against eight teams in the T20 World Cup.

A user named TukTuk Academy took to Twitter and said that KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy as he went back to pavilion after scoring gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls. "KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire," his tweet read.

KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire🔥😍 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mY4utMWa2y — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022

Poan Sapdi said that everybody knows how KL Rahul pretended to know how to play at today's match. "Yep, we know! #KLRahul #INDvsENG"

One of the fans said on Twitter that the fans demand immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every Indian squad. The fan wrote that fans have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for the Indian team. "How many times we have to suffer? *Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped."

We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.

How many times we have to suffer?



*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QTVuRUMoup — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) November 10, 2022

Online retailer, Myntra also took a dig at KL Rahul by sharing picture of a tshirt that read 'Out of the world' with only Out visible.

On KL Rahul's dismissal, a cricket enthusiast said that Rahul did what he does best. "Big Disappointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG"

Just Kl Rahul , doing what he does the Best . Big Dissapointment #KLRahul #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/UXWuTq2TtI — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) November 10, 2022

Team England outplayed India with 10 wickets and has now entered the T20 WorldCup final. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales chased down the target set by India with Buttler finishing on 80 off 49 balls and Hales scoring 86 off 47 on a score of 170/0.

Team India topped Super 12 Group 2 table with 4 wins in 5 games, just losing one match against South Africa at Perth. England, on the other hand, was at the second spot in Super 12 Group 1, and lost their game against Ireland. Their crucial game against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India team squad

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England team squad

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

Also read: SKY rise: Ace cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav to sign on 6-7 more brands in a month

Also read: India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final: Hardik Pandya’s fireworks during death overs push India to 168 runs