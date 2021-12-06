Tesla is hiring AI engineers; here's what Elon Musk has to say

US-based electric vehicle company Tesla is hiring AI engineers who are passionate about solving day-to-day problems through artificial intelligence (AI). Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk notified about these hirings via Twitter.

“As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way,” Musk tweeted along with a link to apply for the job. Interested candidates can apply by filling in fields like name, email, exceptional work done in software, hardware or AI, dropping their resume in the PDF format and hitting the Apply option.

Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence and Autopilot unit develops and deploys “autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more,” as per the website. “We believe that an approach based on advanced for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving and beyond,” it further read.

Those hired will have to work on developing and deploying FSD Chip, Dojo Chip, Dojo Systems, Neural networks, autonomy algorithms, code foundations, evaluation infrastructure and Tesla bot used for running the company’s full self-driving software and other technologies.

Musk was last in the news for his sarcastic take on Parag Agrawal taking on the reins as the new CEO of Twitter. Musk had tweeted an image showing Agrawal’s face superimposed on the image of Russian dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey’s face superimposed on the face of the head of Stalin’s secret police Nikolai Yezhov, who oversaw the executions of half a million Soviet citizens during the “great purge”.

