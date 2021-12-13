‘They too have filings’: Harsh Goenka’s hilarious tweet on samosa, kachori

RPG Enterprises boss Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to share a one-of-its-kind food bill. The bill had items like samosa chaat, mixed chaat, cheese pav bhaji and dahi bhel puri. Apart from that it also had a very profound advice on life: “Never hurt a Samosa or Kachori by saying NO.. They too have fillings inside!!”

Goenka shared the image of the bill with three emojis.

Users said that samosa chaat for Rs 75 and cheese pao bhaji for Rs 105 are way too expensive and cheaper alternatives are available. “I’ve never ever said no to Samosa… as I know, it can hurt Samosa’s feeling as well as my tastebuds,” another user commented.

Goenka, who is very active on social media, is found to be sharing his hilarious takes on food. The Kolkata-based tycoon had also shared a picture of paani pooris in order to share some life lessons with his Twitter followers. He captioned it as, “Paani poori….. life lessons (WA).” The picture features paani poori and life lessons like the human body is 60 percent water and it is sometimes better to give than to receive or life is as sweet or spicy you want to make it.

Paani poori …… life lessons (WA) pic.twitter.com/QwCjd4b0Y4 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 29, 2021

Goenka has a following of 1.6 million.

