'This gentleman had his weekend plans all figured': Anand Mahindra's Friday tweet involves a seal in the pool

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a video of what Friday may look like for a person whose plans fall through. The 57-second video showed a man's quiet leisure being obstructed by a seal that makes its way to the patio chair through hotel's swimming pool.

Mahindra in the caption wrote, “I believe this is one ‘gentleman’ who had his weekend plans all figured out….#Friday."

I believe this is one ‘gentleman’ who had his weekend plans all figured out….#Friday pic.twitter.com/GAIJvnxQtz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 16, 2022

In the video, a seal comes up from the ocean to a private swimming pool of probably a hotel or resort. After taking a swim at the private pool, it then de-seats the man relaxing on the chair. The dismissed man gets up, making way for the seal and pulls out his towel from underneath the seal.

The funny video has so far garnered over 3.6 lakh views and over 16,600 likes on Twitter.

Mahindra chairman is an active social media user and keeps his 10.1 million Twitter family updated with “Monday motivations” and weekend tweet posts religiously.

For this week's 'Monday motivation' post, Mahindra shared an 11-second video that had him “fooled till the very end”. The video from an anonymous location (probably from rural India) shows an aeroplane flying at a low altitude with people standing underneath. The plane also seems to be facing some kind of turbulence. However, at the end of the video, it is revealed that that it was not even a real plane but a model aeroplane which was then caught by a man standing on the rooftop of a house.

Mahindra wrote that the video fooled him till the very end. He explained that we often make our problems and fears larger than they really are like the aeroplane shown in the video. The clip has received around 4.2 lakh views so far with nearly 21,000 likes.



Also read: Watch! This video had Anand Mahindra 'fooled till the very end'

Also read: Ankur Warikoo asks Twitter users if they believe in ghosts or spirits: Here are the replies