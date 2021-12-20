This is how much Elon Musk says he will pay in taxes... and it's unbelievable

There's rich and there's super rich and then there are the likes of Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO claimed that he will pay around $11 billion in taxes in 2021 alone. Musk's tweet comes amid an ongoing discussion on how the super-rich should be taxed.

“For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year,” the US-based business magnate said on the much-talked about taxes paid by him and other billionaires like him in the United States of America in a recent tweet.

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

The creator of Dogecoin Shibetoshi Nakamoto also backed Musk, who is known for voicing his support for cryptocurrency time and again. Nakamoto took a dig at the US government and highlighted its hypocrisy when it came to Musk. “Trash government: “pay your share”; Elon: “OK here is literally more than anyone has ever paid in history”; Trash government: “Wow what a freeloader, now please everyone in the US give us more money and we will print 2.5 trillion more from thin air”, ” Nakamoto tweeted.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

This, however, is not the first time that Musk came out in public to clarify over the taxes paid by him. Last week, Democratic senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren said that the US should change its taxation system so that Musk could “actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” The tweet by Warren, however, did not go under the radar without a reply from Musk. “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year. Don’t spend it all at once …. Oh wait you did already,” Musk said.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021 Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

He also likened Warren to a friend’s mother who would get angry at the entire friend group for no reason. Musk also went so far as to address Senator Warren as “Senator Karen” in one of his tweets. “You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” he tweeted. He further wrote, “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen.”

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Also read: Elon Musk talks about early days in US as a student; says 'came with no money'

Also read: Elizabeth Warren accuses Elon Musk of 'freeloading'; he calls her 'friend's angry mom'

Also read: Tesla hit with new lawsuit over Elon Musk tweets on 10% stock sales