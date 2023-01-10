'Those happy days’: Ratan Tata's throwback pic with brother Jimmy Tata will melt your heart

Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata went the down memory lane and shared a black-and-white picture of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata and their dog. According to Tata, the picture was taken in 1945. Tata shared this picture on Instagram and said their childhood days were a happy one as nothing came between the two brothers. Tata's latest Instagram post has garnered over 553,000 likes at the time of writing this story.

Tata wrote, “Those were [the] happy days. Nothing came between us. (1945 with my brother Jimmy).”

After the glimpse of Tata’s past surfaced on his Instagram, users said this was truly an incredible memory. A user wrote, “Truly an incredible memory sir (sic)” TV presenter and actor Frieshia B wrote, “I had the same dog while growing up. His name was Peter Pan.”

But who is Jimmy Tata? RPG Enterprises’ chairperson Harsh Goenka had shared Jimmy Tata’s picture on Twitter in January 2021 and said that he lives a quiet life in a 2 BHK flat in Mumbai’s Colaba. Goenka further said that business was never Jimmy’s cup of tea ever and that he is a good squash player.

Goenka tweeted, “Did you know of Ratan Tata’s younger brother Jimmy Tata who lives a quiet reticent life in a humble 2 BHK flat in Colaba, Mumbai! Never interested in business, he was a very good squash player and would beat me every time. Low profile like the Tata group!”

According to The Times of India, Jimmy never had a mobile phone, and newspapers seem to be the only source of information about the outside world. The low-profile Tata is a shareholder in Tata Sons and other companies owned by the conglomerate. He is also a trustee of the Ratan Tata Trust, a position inherited by Jimmy after his father Naval Tata passed away in 1989.

