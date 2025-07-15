Thyrocare's Velumani slams social media flaunting: 'Show-offs are a major reason for depression'

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani, who is known for advocating simple living, on Tuesday said that showing off is a major reason for depression. He wrote this while reacting to a post, which pointed out that social media influencer Anjali Arora rides a luxury Mercedes, while renowned physicist Prof HC Verma travels in the Delhi Metro.

Reacting to the post, Dr Velumani shared a thoughtful message: "What gives enough comfort decides how much you splurge or save. Frugality means ability of finding comfort where others find pains. I see two kinds of parties or lounges: 1. Millionaire looking like Billionaire. 2. Billionaire looking like a Millionaire. Show-offs and the inability to show off is a major reason for depression! Act poor. Be wiser. Frugality is Luxury."

Velumani's emphasis on frugality—the idea of living well within one's means—challenges the popular culture of showing off success through expensive cars, brands, and flashy lifestyles. Instead, he suggests that true comfort comes from self-awareness and financial wisdom, not public validation.

This is not the first time Velumani has spoken on financial simplicity. In a recent post from March 2025, he responded to a viral story of a Bengaluru techie earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month who claimed he was struggling to sustain his family.

Velumani wrote: "If not frugal, life will be highly fragile. Success is not how much you earn. It is how little you need. #BeFrugal #BePeaceful"

One social media user remarked, "Even 10 lacs per month will be less if you live to show off.”

Velumani's consistent message across posts has been about redefining wealth—not as material possession but as peace of mind and purpose. In another tweet under the hashtag #PowerOfParenting, he listed five key life lessons for children, including: avoid impressing neighbours, focus on living frugally, reduce spending to increase investments, avoid EMIs, and enjoy nature over gadgets.

This tweet, too, evoked reactions online. A user responded, "Children copy what parents do. Most learning is by osmosis,” while another added, “Nowadays most kids are addicted to devices and forgot nature."