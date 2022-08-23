‘Trust my local cybercafe more’: Users roast Blinkit after it announces Rs 9 per page printout as a service

Zomato-owned instant delivery service Blinkit has been the subject of jokes online after it announced a printout delivery service earlier this week. The service has been initiated across select locations in Gurugram for now. Blinkit is offering this facility at Rs 9 per page for black-and-white printouts and Rs 19 per page for coloured printouts.

The company said that in order to utilise this service, users will have to upload documents on the Blinkit app. As per Blinkit, these documents will be deleted as soon as the printout has been taken.

Ever since the news broke out, Twitter users have roasted Blinkit. A user wrote, “I trust my local internet cafe with my Aadhaar. Can’t say the same with Blinkit document printing service. Besides, my guy is cheaper to satisfy, he charges me just Rs 2 for a printout and he never wrote the Aadhar PDF password down.”

Another user dubbed Blinkit’s printout delivery service as “a great way to acquire white-collar customers.”

He wrote, “Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes. It’s a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this. I doubt they’ll be making any money. Also, this is a great way to acquire white collar customers.”

I trust my local Internet cafe with my Aadhar of not to misuse it. Can't say the same with #Blinkit document printing service.



Besides, My guy is cheaper to satisfy, he charges me just ₹2 for a printout and he never wrote the Aadhar pdf password down. — Rahul DC (@IamRahulDC) August 21, 2022 I think you haven't been to the costly societies of Delhi. The local printout wala at my society charges ₹10 per page for black n white and ₹20 for color ones. Now say, shouldn't ppl in my society prefer blinkit? 😂 — Subhadeep (@GeeksWhoLifts) August 21, 2022 Blinkit is doing “Printout as a Service”. I bet laundry would have worked better,



Black and white is 15rs



Xerox is much lower because it's a copy of something else. — Aarihant Aaryan (@AarihantAaryan) August 19, 2022 I believe at this point blinkit is just pitching random ideas to investors just to see which one gets accepted



Who is hiring these product managers ?



Who in India needs a printout in 10 mins?

That way I can connect Swiggy's print service like an actual network printer to my laptop, send print commands, and some minutes later someone will come to me with my pages. — Arnav Gupta 💉💉💉 (@championswimmer) August 19, 2022 9-19 rs per page ?



I will go to local shop for print and have a nice coffee with remaining money 😃 https://t.co/yw8IOUuusu — I am Avinash 😷 & 💉 (@avinashk_akira) August 20, 2022 Blinkit will give printout at the price of 9rs/page in b/w and 19 rs/page in color and 25 rs delivery charges, me to my xeroxwaala who take only 2 rs/ page #Zomato pic.twitter.com/ShuI10drFA — Somesh Maliq (@Somesh83maliq) August 19, 2022 Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes 🖨



It's a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this



I doubt they’ll be making any 💸



Also, this is a great way to acquire white-collar customers! — Ronit H (@ronit_1997) August 19, 2022

Coming back to Blinkit’s printout service, the company’s product manager Jitesh Goel said that in order to avail this service, users will have to upload their documents on the Blinkit app. Goel also said that the documents will be deleted after the printout has been taken.

He wrote in a LinkedIn post, “We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes for a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it’s needed at the point of approaching deadlines. This should be really useful specially at the rates it is available at.”

Goel further said, “You just have to upload the file and we will deliver it to you in minutes. There’s absolutely no manual intervention in printing and we delete the uploaded file as soon as it’s printed.”

