Ukraine war: Pakistani student thanks PM Modi, Indian Embassy for evacuating her

Indian authorities rescued a Pakistani student stranded in strife-torn Ukraine amid the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis in the European nation.

Pakistan’s Asma Shafique has now reunited with her family and also expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support, news agency ANI reported.



Shafique said in a video, “I want to thank the Indian Embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting up. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian Embassy.”

#WATCH | Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her.



Shas been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western #Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon:Sources pic.twitter.com/9hiBWGKvNp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Shafique, however, is not the only foreign national rescued by the Indian government from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing 9 nationals from Ukraine, as per government sources.



Nepalese and Tunisian students were also rescued during the operation. Roshan Jha was the first Nepali student to be rescued from Ukraine by the Indian authorities. Later, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu informed that seven more Nepalis were being evacuated from Poland.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that all Indians had been evacuated from Ukraine’s Sumy. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home.”

Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy.



They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine.



Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home. pic.twitter.com/s60dyYt9U6 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 8, 2022

About 18,000 Indians have been brought back by special flights so far under ‘Operation Ganga.’



