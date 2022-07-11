UP police seize auto carrying 27 people; Rs 11,500 fine imposed; video goes viral

About 125 kilometres south of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, the traffic police seized a speeding autorickshaw carrying 27 passengers inside. When the cops asked the passengers to vacate the vehicle, 27 people -- including women and children -- came out of the vehicle, much to the surprise of the police.

The auto was spotted near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur. Police seized the auto and imposed a fine of Rs 11,500.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Police seized an auto and imposed a fine of Rs 11,500 after 27 people were found traveling in it in the Bindki PS area of Fatehpur district, yesterday



(Source: Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/XeOwFcoQ0r — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2022

In the viral video, the cops can be seen counting the passengers one by one. When the officials began deboarding passengers, they were stunned to see 27 people, all cramped up, including the driver, coming out of the auto.

The video was recorded by a passerby who uploaded it on social media. According to media reports, the passengers were returning home after offering special prayers for Eid-al-Adha at a nearby mosque, in Bindaki area, on Sunday.

The video has garnered tons of comments. A Twitter user commented "Auto ka licence leke Bus chalata hai." Other user, poking fun at the auto, divided the total fine into shares and tweeted, "425/ head." Here's how netizens reacted:

Ratan Tata discovered Nano after seeing the struggling family riding two wheelers dangerously. Such a compassionate Leader! Now let us see what he (Tata Motors) does permanently — JC (@jcismynickname) July 11, 2022