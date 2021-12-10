Vijay Shekhar Sharma's prediction on ‘big rush to own real estate on mobile’ back in 2007

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma had predicted a “big rush to own real estate on mobile” back in 2007. Screenshot of the email shared by Sharma noted that Apple could become a problem for music labels as digital music became more popular than CD music.

“And soon Apple could be problem to music label itself,” the mail read. Sharma underscored that music labels leverage their network and reach to sell songs, adding that most of the music will be digital and the biggest store selling music will not necessarily have CDs.

It added that small bands will get in direct relationship with Apple and work for rev share with them. Notably, 2007 was also the year when the first iPhone was rolled out.

“So there will be consolidation/architecture by either phone (OS) makers or third party which will allow their client to be leveraged to deliver services or Conant,” Sharma wrote towards the end of the email.

Email from 2007.

“Big rush to own real estate on mobile.” ☺️ pic.twitter.com/qi9bfKhTnA — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) December 9, 2021

A user named Pratik Bhongade wrote, “One common thing about successful people is that they think way ahead of their times.” Another user wrote, “Big journey begins from big dreams and clear vision.”

One common thing about successful people is that they think way ahead of their times — Pratik Bhongade☕ (@mpratik02) December 10, 2021 Big Journey Begins from Big Dream and clear vision. — Ankur Mishra (@iAnkurMishra) December 9, 2021

This, however, is not the first time that Sharma has been so optimistic about an innovation. “The words Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. It just overwhelms me. Just saying these words gets tears in my eyes. For my shareholders and board members who do not know what it means, it says that one who will define the fortune of this country and I cannot say it with enough words and conviction today that everyone at Paytm has done that,” he said during Paytm’s listing on the bourses.

Also read: ‘Thank you for taking away our money’, say netizens after Paytm’s lukewarm listing at bourses

Also read: Paytm continues roller coaster ride; shares tank 8% ahead of Q2 earnings