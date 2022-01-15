Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain; here's how the cricket world reacted

Virat Kohli surprised everyone on Saturday by announcing his decision to step down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team. This brought an end to his seven-year tenure as the captain of the high-profile Indian team.
He led India to the top of the world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.
While the cricketer's decision to step down as Test captain broke many hearts, everyone from fans to former cricketers to politicians joined in to congratulate him on a successful tenure.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated him for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights, while BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that he turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished him for various other innings to come, while legendary West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards also congratulated him and said his name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket.
Check out the other reactions from the cricket world:
