Virat Kohli to step down as T-20 captain; here's how his fans are reacting on social media

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the T-20 captain of the Indian cricket team after the ICC T-20 World Cup in October. Kohli took to Twitter to announce his decision, while expressing his gratitude towards the team, support staff, selection committee and all the coaches.

"Under-standing workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket," a statement issued by Kohli said.

He also mentioned that it was a tough decision for him to make, but after several discussions and contemplation with head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma he eventually reached this decision.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah thanked Kohli for his contributions. He wrote on Twitter, "Thanks @imVKohli for your contribution as the #TeamIndia captain. As a young talent the focus and determination you have showed as the captain is unmatched. The most impressive aspect was the way of maintaining balance between captaincy and individual performance."

After Kohli's announcement, his fans on social media reacted with both surprise and appreciation for his decision.

"There is no one beyond Rohit for T-20s given his mind-boggling success with MI and India as far as captaincy is concerned. No brainer really," a user tweeted.

"This is the only ‘good decision’ that has been taken by you, Virat...," another said.

Another user wrote: " Hope your T20 captaincy ends with the world cup title. All the best King."

Virat Kohli has led India in 45 T-20 international matches, winning 27 and losing 14 with 2 tied and 2 having no results.

His announcement came after rumors that Kohli is leaving T20 captaincy, which were later put to rest by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). The T-20 world cup will start in UAE in October after the IPL, which is scheduled in September.