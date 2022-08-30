Visually impaired techie from MP bags Rs 47 lakh job offer from Microsoft

Dream is a powerful thing. For 25-year-old Yash Sonakia, who suffers from visual impairment, the truth of this adage couldn't be more true. Sonakia, who hails from the state of Madhya Pradesh, has received a job offer from the global software giant Microsoft, and that too with a package of a whopping Rs 47 lakh.

As per a PTI report, Sonakia got his B. Tech degree from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore in 2021.

Sonakia told PTI that he has accepted the offer and is all set to join the IT giant's Bengaluru office as a software engineer. For now the company has asked Sonakia to work from home.

“After completing my studies with the help of the screen-reader software, I started looking for a job and applied at Microsoft after learning coding. After an online examination and interview, I have been selected for the post of software engineer in the company," Sonakia said.

As per media reports, Sonakia lost his eyesight when he just eight years old.

His father Yashpal, who runs a canteen, said that Sonakia has glaucoma since the day after his birth.

“My son lost his eyesight completely when he turned eight, but we didn’t give up as he wanted to become a software engineer,” Yashpal said.

“Yash is my eldest son and I also had dreams for him. His dream of becoming a professional software engineer has finally come true after a lot of struggle,” Yashpal added.

