Watch! Customers invite Zomato delivery agent in their New Year celebrations

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2023, the internet was flooded with clips of grand parties and chic outfits worn by many. However, amidst all the glam, there surfaced a heartwarming video of a humble New Year party, which was shared by Twitter user Kishan Srivatsa. The shared clip shows a group of friends inviting a Zomato delivery agent to celebrate the New Year with them.

It all started when Kishan and his friends ordered food on Zomato around 11pm. Coincidentally, the delivery agent arrived with the food right around 12 midnight. So, the friends decided to include the delivery agent in their small celebration.

"We ordered food at [the] last minute around 11:00 PM something in Zomato and it reached around exactly 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the Zomato delivery partner. Unexpected happiness from unexpected people," the caption read.

@zomato @zomatocare @ZomatoProHelp

We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner.

Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people #zomato #HappyNewYear #deliveryguy pic.twitter.com/J1Hv9JwCUy December 31, 2022

The video has garnered over 8,000 views and the numbers continue to increase. The post also has several likes and appreciation.

“That's really nice of you guys,” a Twitter user wrote.

CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, also stepped out on December 31, taking a short break from his office duties, in order to make a few deliveries by himself. “Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” Goyal had tweeted in the evening. He also updated his Twitter bio to read "delivery boy @zomato and @letsblinkit."

He even posted a photo of himself wearing the signature red Zomato uniform and holding a couple of food boxes. “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Lolwut!” he tweeted.



Also read: Zomato co-founder and CTO, Gunjan Patidar, resigns

Also read: ‘Doodh mangoge…’: Zomato and Blinkit's twist to this famous Bollywood dialogue will leave you in splits