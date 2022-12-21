Watch! Dealing with mid-week blues? Anand Mahindra's latest tweet can cheer you up

Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra has shared a video on social media platform Twitter for everyone dealing with mid-week blues and stuck in a problem. Mahindra tweeted, “In the middle of the week you may worry that you’re only ‘running around in circles.’ Which usually means you’re achieving nothing. Well, here’s evidence that, given a clear purpose, running around in circles could have a successful result!”

Mahindra's latest tweet has over 4,00,000 views and 1600 likes, and had many comments explaining how the hole escape worked.

In the middle of the week you may worry that you’re only ‘running around in circles.’ Which usually means you’re achieving nothing. Well, here’s evidence that, given a clear purpose, running around in circles could have a successful result! https://t.co/dzks9JdlXJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2022

A user tweeted, “Frictional force's magnitude depends on: coefficient of static friction & normal force: With a larger normal force, you get a larger frictional force. Boom. That's just what one needs—a larger frictional force to escape the hole. It's a brilliant move."

Another wrote, “Everyone studies in their childhood. But, the one who learns implements it in his daily life and has a high probability of becoming an innovator."

One user said, “That's what is leadership sir... you just motivated your employees."

The explainer physics video was originally shared by Twitter user Massimo, in which a man is shown running circles inside a pit before he could make it out. “You could climb out of a hole with a ladder or a rope—or you could call on your physics knowledge. Running in circle, for example, will introduce a rotational force, and therefore a larger normal and frictional force,” the video was captioned.

The Mahindra chairman is an active social media user and keeps his 10.1 million Twitter family updated with “Monday motivations” and weekend tweet posts religiously.



