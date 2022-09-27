WATCH: Harsh Goenka shares video on what really keeps Ratan Tata going

Turns out, a good old challenge is what keeps Ratan Tata going. Tata, known for his significant contribution to the Indian industry, apparently relishes a stiff challenge. In a video shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka, Ratan Tata can be seen saying that the greatest pleasure he ever had was trying to do something nobody thought could be done.

Tata says in the video, “The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody says could not be done. ” At the time of writing this story, Goenka's tweet had over 2,100 likes and 300 retweets.

Users backed Tata and hailed him as being “unparalleled in the world industrial sector.” A user wrote, “A lot more than a normal man can think!! There has to be something like a superpower to have this kind of soul on the earth, to do so much in so many ways!! He only knew the prices he might have paid for practicing the ethics. May God be with HIM.”

A user harked back to the Nano moment and noted, “True. So when the automobile industry told Ratan Tata that manufacturing a passenger car under Rs 1,00,000 was not possible, he went ahead and manufactured the “impossible.” He executed the project very passionately and proved all those who said “it can’t be done” wrong.”

Another user said, “Ratan Tata is unparalleled in the world industrial sector. Ratan Tata is more human than an industrialist. Ratan Tata is real national hero.”

A user tagged Ratan Tata and wrote, “You are a visionary sir. Millions like us follow you. But definitely not the HR policies of your companies- Tata Power- Odisha.”

