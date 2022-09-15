Watch: Labourer burns down Mercedes Benz over non-payment of wages

Noida Police has arrested a labourer for burning down a Mercedes Benz car of a man who failed to pay his wages. The car owner called the man at his house to install tiles but did not pay him in full. After this, the labourer burnt down the car.

CCTV footage accessed by the police showed the labourer coming on a bike, sprinkling petrol on the car, setting it on fire and fleeing from the spot thereafter. People present in the area at the time of the incident alerted the owner but significant damage was done. The car owner’s family has denied these allegations and said they knew the labourer, identified as Ranveer, for the past decade or so.

Instead, they accused him of being upset since he was replaced by another mason two years ago. One of the family members told NDTV that the man’s claim that dues worth Rs 2 lakh are pending is laughable as all his dues were cleared when he went home during COVID-19 lockdown.

He further said that there was a wedding at their place during COVID-19 lockdown and some other workers were hired since Ranveer was at home at the time. This infuriated Ranveer and he also threatened the new worker.

Police investigation is currently underway and an FIR has been registered in the case.

Also read: India vs Pak on Rooh Afza: Why did court ask Amazon India to stop sale of the Pakistani variant?

Also read: Delhi Police questions Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s associate Pinky Irani