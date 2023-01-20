WATCH: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani groove to ‘Wah Wah Ramji’ at Anant Ambani’s engagement

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) chairman and the world’s nineth richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani danced to the popular song Wah Wah Ramji from the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded engagement ceremony. The Ambanis danced to a version of the popular song with the lyrics incorporating the names of the new couple.

#WATCH | The Ambani family dances at the ring ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant



The engagement ceremony was held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilla' yesterday pic.twitter.com/mmNsI9fzkc — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

Their engagement ceremony took place at the ultra-luxurious Ambani residence in Antilia on January 19. The evening’s festivities were led by Anant’s sister Isha going to the Merchant residence to invite them and Radhika to the evening’s functions.

As per Reliance's statement, traditions such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi were conducted in the ceremony. The company statement read, “Age-old traditions such as the Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi- followed for generations among Gujarati Hindu families- were conducted with great enthusiasm in the family temple.”

Things took a 'paw-some' turn during the engagement when Ambanis’ dog turned ringman for Anant and Radhika’s ring ceremony. Ambanis’ dog came down the stairs of Antilia with a ring pouch tied to his back.

Anant and Radhika's roka was on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple. While Anant is the scion of Reliance Industries, Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Anant is leading RIL’s push towards green energy and has also served as a board member on RIL subsidiaries like Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms.

Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get engaged at Antilia; see pics

Also watch: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Ambanis Celebrate In Ceremony At Antilia

Also read: Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant; roka is done!

Also read: 5x in 5 years! How Reliance Industries stock has given terrific returns since 2017