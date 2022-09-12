WATCH: Swiggy delivery partner rides wheelchair scooter; netizens laud agent

Video of a young specially-abled Swiggy delivery agent is doing the rounds on social media. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal shared the video on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Of course life is difficult… We haven’t learnt to accept defeat! Salute this spirit.”

The video shared by Maliwal garnered over 1,900 retweets and 14,000 likes at the time of writing this story. Users could not agree more with Maliwal and commended the young delivery agent for her hard work.

“There are those who fight to change their circumstances and those who accept things as they are… She’s a fighter,” a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Yes I salute [the] lady and her hardwork. But it forces me to think. Whether as a society and government, we fail to cater the needs of handicapped people. So they need to go through such hardship.”

A user begged to differ and said that providing specially-abled people a fair opportunity is a big challenge. The user wrote, “Hardship is not a problem. Getting them a fair opportunity is one. If corporates come forward to employ such people, then any hardship is bearable.”

This, however, is not the first time that a video featuring a delivery boy went viral. In August, a video featuring a Zomato delivery partner with his two children went viral.

A food blogger named Saurabh Panjwani shared the video on Instagram and wrote , “It felt so inspiring seeing this, this Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with his two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything.”

