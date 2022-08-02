WATCH: TMC MP bites raw brinjal during price rise discussion in Lok Sabha

Taking many parliamentarians by surprise, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar brandished a raw brinjal and bit into it, and said the government wants us to eat raw vegetables. Dastidar was criticising the government for price rise in the country.

TMC MP said those who have got a cylinder under the government’s Ujjwala scheme do not have the money to refill.

She further said that she would like to hear the views of the Cabinet minister who brandished an LPG cylinder to protest the LPG price hike when the BJP was in the opposition. Dastidar was referring to Smriti Irani, who had brought a cylinder to the parliament in protest against price rise in 2011 when the BJP was in the Opposition.

Dastidar further underscored that cylinder prices should be reduced and noted, “The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months… from Rs 600, it is now Rs 1,100.”

Later in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no question of India being in recession or stagflation. She added the discussion over price rise and inflation had more of a political angle than data-driven concerns.

