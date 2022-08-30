WATCH: Video of Amazon, Flipkart parcels being dumped on Guwahati railway station goes viral

A video of parcels being thrown out of a goods train onto the platform of Guwahati Railway Station is doing the rounds on social media. In this video, railway workers can be seen throwing the parcels onto the platform from the train. It must be pointed out that some of these parcels might contain delicate or sensitive products.

Some of these parcels even hit the ceiling fan. These parcels are said to be from e-commerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart.

A user named Ahmed Khabeer shared the 34-second-long video on Twitter and wrote, “See how well railways treat your parcels. It is at Guwahati railway station. Time is 2030 hours on 24th March 2022 and the train is New Delhi Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424). The parcels are from all retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, etc.”

Twitter users criticised the e-commerce sites for the way their parcels were treated by the railways staff. A user wrote, “Not surprised, Amazon relies on the lowest form of payment to the humans who deliver the parcels. If they expect to pay the lowest, then they should expect the lowest quality of work from them too.”

Another user weighed in and said, “From this video, it can be clearly seen all parcels are from Amazon. This is how our parcels get damaged and later fight with Amazon for damaged item. Jeff Bezos and his team, this is something shocking and never expected from Amazon.”

