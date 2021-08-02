'We will give everything': India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne thanks 'ex-coach' Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has wished the Indian women's hockey team luck to bring some "gold" for "a billion family members" on their way back from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Khan made his request in a reply to Indian women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne on Twitter after their historic win over Australia at the Olympics.

Since India's win over Australia, netizens have been comparing Marijne to Shah Rukh Khan's character 'Kabir Khan', who was the coach of a fictionalised version of the Indian women's hockey team in the film 'Chak De India'. Shah Rukh Khan seemed to have caught wind of this as he signed off his tweet as 'ex-coach Kabir Khan'.

Marijne had posted a picture of himself along with his team members celebrating their victory inside a bus. Marijne expressed that he will be going home later as his team has progressed to the semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the caption, Marijne wrote, "Sorry, family, I coming again later".

To this Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan,". Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is on November 2, which happens to coincide with Dhanteras this year.

Marijne, too, responded with a witty reply to Kabir Khan. "Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach," tweeted Marijne.

On Monday, the Indian women's hockey team led by Rani Rampal defeated Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics 2020. This is the first time in history that the Indian women's hockey team have reached the semi-finals at the Olympics. On August 4, India will face Argentina in the semi-finals.

