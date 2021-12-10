What's more uncomfortable than wearing a mask? Harsh Goenka has a list

RPG Enterprises chief Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to spread awareness about wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 and getting vaccinated again. Goenka wrote a six word tweet, “Things more uncomfortable than a mask”.

He also shared a black-and-white image of a young person holding a face with morbid life events like gasping for air, coughing up blood, permanent lung damage, a ventilator, medical bill debt, burying someone you love, harming a stranger and dying prematurely written on it.

THINGS MORE UNCOMFORTABLE THAN A MASK: pic.twitter.com/hcmmoheizI — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 10, 2021

This, however, is not the first time that Goenka has used the microblogging site. He shared an image that shows how COVID-19 feels in several waves and how it actually is with a caption, “Be careful… wear masks, practice social distancing, take your vaccine.”

Be careful….wear masks, practise social distancing, take your vaccine. pic.twitter.com/h9YVVgGkCH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 9, 2021

He also asked his followers on Twitter to forget cars, Uber and two-wheelers and start believing in CAB (COVID appropriate behavior). He listed down wearing masks, practice hand hygiene, keep social distancing and take vaccines, adding that each of these CABs when done together will keep people safe.

For some time forget cars, Uber, two wheelers, believe in CAB :

COVID APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR



Wear masks.

Practice hand hygiene.

Keep social distancing.

Take vaccines.



Each of these CABs when done together will keep you safe. #OmicronVariant — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 2, 2021 The Kolkata-based industrialist has an active social media presence and commands a following of 1.6 million on Twitter. Goenka is known for sharing unique takes on various issues and also for sharing tongue-in-cheek tweets.

